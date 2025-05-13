Cynthia Erivo will star in a solo production of Bram Stoker’s Dracula from the Tony-nominated team behind The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Adapted and directed by Kip Williams, this Sydney Theatre Company production will play the West End’s Noël Coward Theatre beginning on Wednesday, February 4. Tony-winner Erivo will play all 23 characters, “from the naïve solicitor Jonathan Harker and his fiancée Mina Murray to confidante Lucy Westenra, her suitors, and the formidable vampire hunter Van Helsing — as well as the infamous Count Dracula themself.”

The creative team includes Williams’s frequent collaborators Marg Horwell (scenic and costume design), Nick Schlieper (lighting), and Clemence Williams (composer). For this production, the sound designer is Jessica Dunn, video designer is Craig Wilkinson and dramaturg is Zahra Newman.

Williams, Horwell, and Schlieper are Tony-nominated alongside Sarah Snook for Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, which enjoyed major success in the West End and is now on Broadway. Dracula is Williams’s final part of a Gothic trilogy of shows he created in Australia, once more fusing live video, pre-recorded capture, and on-stage performance.