Taylor Mac, Sierra Boggess to Lead Prosperous Fools in Brooklyn

Mac’s new play will be presented by Theatre for a New Audience.

Theatre for a New Audience (TFANA) presents Taylor Mac’s Prosperous Fools, running June 1–29 and directed by Tony winner Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder). Very loosely inspired by Moliere’s 17th century classic Le Bourgeois gentilhomme, Prosperous Fools is a comedy of manners for an age with no manners.

Featuring seven actors, four dancers, and three musicians, the company of Prosperous Fools is Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid) as “####-###,” Kaliswa Brewster (Billions) as Intern, Aerina Park DeBoer (Étoile) as Pot-Bellied Child, Megumi Iwama (Nutcracker Rouge) as Muse #2, Taylor Mac (A 24-Decade History of Popular Music) as Artist, Jason O’Connell (Pride and Prejudice) as $#@%$, Ian Paget (Soul Doctor) as Prometheus Dancer, Jennifer Regan (Born Yesterday) as Philanthropoid, Cara Seymour (Étoile) as Muse #3, Jennifer Smith (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as Stage Manager, and Em Stockwell (Company XIV) as Muse #1.

The creative team is composer Oran Eldor, choreographer Austin McCormick, scenic designer Alexander Dodge, costume designer Anita Yavich, lighting designer Matthew Richards, sound designer Jane Shaw, video designer Aaron Rhyne, voice director Andrew Wade, properties supervisor Jonno Knust, fight choreographer Rocio Mendez, hair and wig designer Tom Watson, and production dramaturg Jonathan Kalb.

Prosperous Fools is a satire unfolding during the leadup to a gala for an American not-for-profit dance company rehearsing excerpts from a ballet. Mac takes on the role of the Artist, engaging in a giddy tug-of-war between ambition and principle while preparing the premiere of a dance performance honoring a billionaire (played by O’Connell) and a humanitarian celebrity (played by Boggess).