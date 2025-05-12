Wicked: For Good Sets "Live Musical Special" Television Broadcast

Still no sign of that trailer, but the Wicked: For Good promotion train is already leaving the station.

NBC has announced that Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will front a new televised event airing on NBC and Peacock this November. Billed as a “live musical TV special,” audiences can likely expect live renditions of Wicked numbers, with Erivo and Grande joined by special guests. It will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked and Wicked: For Good tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) collaborated on the film with Dana Fox.

The first movie adaptation of Wicked picked up two Academy Awards at the 2025 ceremony in the following categories: Best Costume Design (for Paul Tazewell) and Production Design (for Nathan Crowley).