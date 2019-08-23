Flashback Friday: Tonya Pinkins's Incredible "Lot's Wife" From Caroline, or Change

Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's musical Caroline, or Change opened the same season as Avenue Q and Wicked, though it didn't run nearly as long. Now hailed as a modern classic, it's returning to Broadway this spring in a production that comes directly from London's West End. As we eagerly anticipate this transfer (and the mind-blowing performance of Sharon D. Clarke), we thought it was time to look back at the original production, led by the incredible Tonya Pinkins.