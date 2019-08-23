Flashback Friday: Tonya Pinkins's Incredible "Lot's Wife" From Caroline, or Change
Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's musical will be revived this spring.
Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's musical Caroline, or Change opened the same season as Avenue Q and Wicked, though it didn't run nearly as long. Now hailed as a modern classic, it's returning to Broadway this spring in a production that comes directly from London's West End. As we eagerly anticipate this transfer (and the mind-blowing performance of Sharon D. Clarke), we thought it was time to look back at the original production, led by the incredible Tonya Pinkins.
