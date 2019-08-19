Sharon D. Clarke to Star in First-Ever Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change

Roundabout Theatre Company will present the first-ever Broadway revival of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's acclaimed musical Caroline, or Change, beginning March 13, 2020, at Studio 54.

Caroline, or Change comes to Broadway directly from London's West End, and will star Sharon D. Clarke, who received an Olivier Award for her performance, as Caroline. Michael Longhurst directs the musical, with choreography by Ann Yee, sets and costumes by Fly Davis, lights by Jack Knowles, sound by Paul Arditti, music supervision by Nigel Lilley, and musical direction by Chris Fenwick.

This production originated at the Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017 before transferring to the Hampstead Theatre. It ran on the West End during the 2018-19 season. Additional cast members will be announced soon. Opening night is set for April 7, 2020.

Roundabout will also present the first Broadway production of Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play, directed by Kenny Leon and starring David Alan Grier as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters and Blair Underwood as Captain Richard Davenport. Previews begin December 27 at the American Airlines Theatre, with opening night set for January 21, 2020. The design team will include Derek McLane (sets), Dede Ayite (costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (lights), and Dan Moses Schreier (Sound).