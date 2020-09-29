Christine Baranski, Josh Segarra, Jenifer Lewis Set for Dolly Parton Christmas Movie

Netflix will premiere the new movie-musical Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square on November 22. The movie will feature 14 original Dolly Parton songs, including the title track, which is available today.

The film is described as follows: "A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father's death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love, and how a small town's Christmas spirit can warm even the coldest of hearts."

Christine Baranski will play Regina, with Parton playing her angel. The cast also includes Jenifer Lewis as Margeline, Treat Williams as Carl, Josh Segarra as Pastor Christian Hathaway, Jeanine Mason as Felicity, Mary Lane Haskell as Jenna Hathaway, and Matthew Johnson as Mack.

Christmas on the Square is directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen.

Listen to the title song here.