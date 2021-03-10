Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Starring Sienna Miller, Joins National Theatre Streaming Service

The Young Vic's West End production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof by Tennessee Williams has been added to the National Theatre at Home streaming service.

Directed by Benedict Andrews, the drama starred Sienna Miller as Maggie, Jack O'Connell as Brick, Colm Meaney as Big Daddy, Lisa Palfrey as Big Mama, Hayley Squires as Mae, Brian Gleeson as Gooper, Richard Hansell as Doctor, and Michael J. Shannon as Reverend. The creative team was made up of Magda Willi (set), Alice Babidge (costumes), Jon Clark (lighting), and Gareth Fry (sound).

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof was filmed for National Theatre Live in 2018 at the Apollo Theatre. The classic play joins Angels in America with Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield, Yerma with Billie Piper, and many other titles in the National Theatre at Home streaming service.

