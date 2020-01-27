Ryan Heffington to Choreograph Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...Boom! Film

According to published reports, choreographer Ryan Heffington will choreograph the dance sequences in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom! Heffington has earned two Grammy nominations for his work, including as the choreographer of Sia's "Chandelier" video.

As previously announced, Larson's musical will be adapted for the screen by Dear Evan Hansen book writer Steven Levenson, with Miranda (Hamilton) making his feature directorial debut. The film will be distributed by Netflix.

Tick, Tick...Boom! is an autobiographical musical that tells the story of Jonathan, an aspiring composer questioning his life choices on the eve of his 30th birthday. Andrew Garfield will play Jonathan, and Alexandra Schipp will take on the role of Susan, his girlfriend. Robin De Jesús and Vanessa Hudgens are also set to star; their roles have not yet been disclosed.

The film project will be produced by Imagine Entertainment and Miranda, with Julie Larson and Levenson executive-producing.