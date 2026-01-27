TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Beth Malone, Krysta Rodriguez, and Sam Gravitte to Lead Starstruck at Bucks County Playhouse

The musical is directed and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Pennsylvania |

January 27, 2026

2022 06 12 TM 75th Annual Tony Awards 75 Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
(© Tricia Baron)

Bucks County Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Starstruck, a new musical comedy running February 19-March 21.

Beth Malone (Fun Home), who co-wrote the book, will star, joined by Krysta Rodriguez (Smash) and Sam Gravitte (Wicked) as Chris. The cast also includes Danielle Lee Greaves, Scott Stangland, Sandra Valls, Donald Corren, and Sydney Patrick. Nathan Quay Thomas and Elana Cantor round out the company.

Starstruck features a book by Malone and Mary Ann Stratton, with music and lyrics by Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter Emily Saliers, a founding member of the Indigo Girls. Direction and choreography are by Lorin Latarro.

The creative team includes scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Sophia Choi, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Brian Ronan, projection designer S. Katy Tucker, and music director Bryan Perri. Orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision are by Tom Kitt.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Beaches at Theatre Calgary (© Trudie Lee)

Watch Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett Sing a Song From the Upcoming Broadway Musical Beaches

Broadway performances start on March 27 at the Majestic Theatre.