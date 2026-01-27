Beth Malone, Krysta Rodriguez, and Sam Gravitte to Lead Starstruck at Bucks County Playhouse

The musical is directed and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

Bucks County Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Starstruck, a new musical comedy running February 19-March 21.

Beth Malone (Fun Home), who co-wrote the book, will star, joined by Krysta Rodriguez (Smash) and Sam Gravitte (Wicked) as Chris. The cast also includes Danielle Lee Greaves, Scott Stangland, Sandra Valls, Donald Corren, and Sydney Patrick. Nathan Quay Thomas and Elana Cantor round out the company.

Starstruck features a book by Malone and Mary Ann Stratton, with music and lyrics by Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter Emily Saliers, a founding member of the Indigo Girls. Direction and choreography are by Lorin Latarro.

The creative team includes scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Sophia Choi, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Brian Ronan, projection designer S. Katy Tucker, and music director Bryan Perri. Orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision are by Tom Kitt.