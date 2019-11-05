Vanessa Hudgens, Robin De Jesús, and More Join Tick, Tick...Boom! Film Cast

Alexandra Schipp, Vanessa Hudgens, and Robin De Jesús will join Andrew Garfield in Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming film version of Tick, Tick...Boom!

Jonathan Larson's musical will be adapted for the screen by Dear Evan Hansen book writer Steven Levenson, with Miranda making his feature directorial debut. The film will be distributed by Netflix.

Penned by Pulitzer- and Tony-winning Rent writer Larson, Tick, Tick...Boom! is an autobiographical musical that tells the story of Jonathan, an aspiring composer questioning his life choices on the eve of his 30th birthday. As previously announced, Garfield will play Jonathan. Schipp will take on the role of Susan, his girlfriend. Roles for De Jesús and Hudgens have not yet been disclosed.

The film project will be produced by Imagine Entertainment and Miranda, with Julie Larson and Levenson executive producing.