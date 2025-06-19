Elaine Hendrix and Tyler Hardwick to Star in OFC Creations Theatre's Hello, Dolly!

Hendrix will star as Dolly Levi, and Hardwick will play Cornelius Hackl.

OFC Creations Theatre has announced the leads for Hello, Dolly!, OFC’s fourth musical in the 2025-26 Broadway in Brighton Series, running January 29, 2026-February 15, 2026.

Elaine Hendrix (The Parent Trap, Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, Dynasty) will star as Dolly Levi. Tyler Hardwick (Once on This Island, Motown The Musical) joins the cast as Cornelius Hackl.

Based on Thornton Wilder’s play The Matchmaker, Hello, Dolly! is set in 1880s Yonkers, where a rich and cantankerous widower, Horace Vandergelder, is on the lookout for a wife and engages the services of professional matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi. The musical’s songs by Jerry Herman include “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” “It Only Takes a Moment,” and the memorable title number.