Shrinking Writer Bill Posley's Solo Show Returns to NYC This Summer

The Day I Accidentally Went to War will play a limited engagement at the SoHo Playhouse in August.

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

June 19, 2025

Bill Posley (© Lore Photography)
Writer and comedian Bill Posley, an executive producer and writer on Apple’s Shrinking, will bring his solo show The Day I Accidentally Went to War back for a return engagement at the SoHo Playhouse. Produced by Kristen Boulé and directed by four-time Emmy Award winner Bente Engelstoft (The Ellen DeGeneres Show), The Day I Accidentally Went to War will run August 6-31, with an opening night on August 9.

Engelstoft also directed Posley’s first solo show, The Day I Became Black, which won the 2020 Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Solo Performance.

The Day I Accidentally Went to War is a true story about the American veteran experience in which Posley journeys through childhood traumas to basic training and deployment to coming home.

