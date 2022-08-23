Watch Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone in the Trailer for Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues

Stage veterans Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone star in a new Tyler Perry film, A Jazzman's Blues, debuting on Netflix September 23. Take a look at the romantic movie trailer below.

Pfeiffer starred as Eliza Hamilton in the first national tour of Hamilton, later performing in New York City Center productions of Songs for a New World and Evita. She will make her Broadway debut this season as Penny Lane in the musical adaptation of Almost Famous. Boone was seen on Broadway this past season in Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew, with previous Broadway turns in Network and the Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me.

A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A Jazzman's Blues unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South. Written, directed, and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young, and Ryan Eggold.

The film features an original song performed by Ruth B., songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner and two-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman, and choreography by Debbie Allen.