Netflix Lands Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic

Netflix will release Bradley Cooper's upcoming biographical film about Leonard Bernstein, according to published reports.

Cooper will produce, cowrite, and star in the film as the legendary conductor and composer, known for beloved hits like West Side Story. The film will take place over 30 years and explore the marriage between Bernstein and wife, Felicia Montealegre. Producers will include Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and Todd Phillips. The film is developed in collaboration with the Bernstein estate and his children.

Additional information about the film will be released in the future.