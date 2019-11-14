Disney's Little Mermaid Live Action Remake Names Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Disney's live-action Little Mermaid has finally found its Prince Eric. According to reports, relative newcomer Jonah Hauer-King has been tapped to play the role opposite Halle Bailey, who will lead the cast as Ariel. Hauer-King has previously been seen as Laurie in the 2017 TV miniseries adaptation of Little Women and as Paul Wilcox in the 2017 TV miniseries adaptation of Howards End. Harry Styles was in early talks to play the Disney prince, but the One Direction alum ultimately turned down the role.

The reboot is also set to star Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle, with rumored casting of Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the film will feature songs from the 1989 animated classic written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new material by Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda is producing alongside Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca. The screenplay is by David Magee.

No timeline has been announced. The Little Mermaid follows Disney's reboots of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King, as well as ABC's recent live musical broadcast of The Little Mermaid, which starred Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel and Graham Phillips as Prince Eric.