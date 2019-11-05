Going Under the Sea With the Cast of The Little Mermaid Live!

The Little Mermaid Live! is finally airing on ABC tonight, Tuesday, November 5, at 8pm ET. While the cast and crew get ready for the live television event, some of the cast members took time out of their busy schedules to play a game with us: Come up with special mermaid names for everyday items. See what aquatic descriptions Auli'i Cravalho, Amber Riley, John Stamos, and more gave to objects we land-dwelling humans normally refer to as "baseball," "toothbrush," "sunglasses," and more.