First Look at High School Musical Series Season 3, Plus Release Date

Disney announced today that season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will premiere on Disney Pus on July 27, with a green light already in place for season four.

As previously reported, the musical taking center stage of this upcoming summer camp season of the musical comedy series will be Frozen, and Corbin Bleu, original star of the High School Musical franchise, is set to guest star. Take a look at a newly released sneak peek of season three, featuring Bleu's grand entrance.

Season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of "Frozen" on the horizon AND a drama-filled "docu-series" of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is "best in snow" without leaving anyone out in the cold.

Leading the cast of the upcoming season are Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Matt Cornett (E.J.), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Dara Reneé (Kourtney), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos), Saylor Bell Curda (Maddox), and Adrian Lyles (Jet). Also featured are recurring guest stars Aria Brooks (Alex), Liamani Segura (Emmy), and Ben Stillwell (Channing), as well as guest stars Corbin Bleu (himself), Meg Donnelly (Val), Jason Earles (Dewey Wood), Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn), Olivia Rose Keegan (Lily), Olivia Rodrigo (Nini), Larry Saperstein (Big Red), and Joe Serafini (Seb).

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is created and executive-produced by Tim Federle.