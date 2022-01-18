High School Musical Series Makes Frozen Its Season 3 Musical

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, beginning production on its third season in Los Angeles today, has announced the musical that will take center stage for the next installment on Disney Plus.

In an ironically unseasonal choice, Frozen has been selected as the East High students' summer musical. In addition to the Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-scored show, Disney has announced that the HSMTMTS cast will also be performing music from the Disney Channel property Camp Rock and the High School Musical franchise. As previously announced, season three will be set at sleepaway camp, "complete with campfires, summer romances, and curfew-less nights."

HSMTMTS stars Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan, and Olivia Rodrigo will all return for the show's third season, and will be welcoming some new cast members as well. Joining as series regulars will be newcomer Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell (I Didn't Do It), along with guest stars Meg Donnelly (Disney's ZOMBIES franchise), Jason Earles (Hannah Montana), and Corbin Bleu, who was last seen on Broadway in the 2019 revival of Kiss Me, Kate and rose to fame as Chad Danforth in Disney's original High School Musical franchise.

HSMTMTS is created for Disney+ by Tim Federle (Tuck Everlasting) and is inspired by the High School Musical film series. Seasons one and two of the mockumentary-style musical show featured the East High students mounting productions of High School Musical and Beauty and the Beast, respectively.