High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Gets Third Season, Set at Sleepaway Camp

Disney Plus has ordered a third season of Tim Federle's popular High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, set to shoot later this year in Los Angeles.

Season three of the show will leave the hallways of East High and will instead take place at sleepaway camp, "complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights." Seasons one and two follow the high school's drama club as it puts on productions of High School Musical and Beauty and the Beast.

Casting has not yet been confirmed, though the series has starred Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders.