Lou Wall's Breaking the Fifth Wall Coming to SoHo Playhouse

The solo comedy explores what happens after you go viral.

David Gordon

David Gordon

July 24, 2025

Lou Wall — photo credit Monica Pronk
Lou Wall
(© Monica Pronk)

Comedian Lou Wall’s new show, Breaking the Fifth Wall, will run at the SoHo Playhouse, September 17-October 5.

Directed by Zoë Coombs Marr, and presented by Mike & Carlee Productions, the comedy comes to New York following a run in Edinburgh, and sold-out performances across Wall’s native Australia.

When Lou Wall’s appearance on the Melbourne Comedy Festival Gala went globally viral, their set (a story about trying to sell a bed frame on Facebook Marketplace) was viewed over 50 million times in 48 hours, leaving thousands of commenters and everyone who’s seen the piece live demanding to know one thing … is the story true? In Breaking the Fifth Wall, Wall presents the sequel to their infamous bed saga and finally answers all the burning questions.

