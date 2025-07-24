Lou Wall's Breaking the Fifth Wall Coming to SoHo Playhouse

The solo comedy explores what happens after you go viral.

Comedian Lou Wall’s new show, Breaking the Fifth Wall, will run at the SoHo Playhouse, September 17-October 5.

Directed by Zoë Coombs Marr, and presented by Mike & Carlee Productions, the comedy comes to New York following a run in Edinburgh, and sold-out performances across Wall’s native Australia.

When Lou Wall’s appearance on the Melbourne Comedy Festival Gala went globally viral, their set (a story about trying to sell a bed frame on Facebook Marketplace) was viewed over 50 million times in 48 hours, leaving thousands of commenters and everyone who’s seen the piece live demanding to know one thing … is the story true? In Breaking the Fifth Wall, Wall presents the sequel to their infamous bed saga and finally answers all the burning questions.