Podcast: When Directors Argue With Their Reviewers

Plus, a discussion of the new West End musical adaptation of Burlesque.

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Massachusetts |

July 25, 2025

This week, TheaterMania editor-in-chief David Gordon and WhatsOnStage editor-in-chief Alex Wood took to the airwaves for a special edition of the WhatsOnStage Podcast.

Wood brought on Gordon to comb through two big stories in theater this week.

First of all, the turbulent Burlesque the Musical has had its opening night at the Savoy Theatre in the West End, with Wood giving his verdict on the production—and whether or not the behind-the-scenes controversy was too sensationalized.

Then, Gordon reflects on his trip to Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts, where lines from his review of Camino Real sparked public outcry from the production’s director, Dustin Wills. Can creatives respond to reviews? And how does all of this play into what’s happening at the New York Times?

You can listen for free to the podcast right here:

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

Spotify user? Stream here:

