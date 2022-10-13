Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim Will Reportedly Make Cameos in Knives Out Sequel, Glass Onion

Two special cameos have been set for Rian Johnson's upcoming Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion.

People is reporting that leading man Daniel Craig will have some theater greats in his midst when the film is released (first in cinemas for a week beginning November 23, and on Netflix streaming on December 23).

Reports have stated that Angela Lansbury, who died at the age of 96 earlier this week, will make a quick cameo in a nod to her iconic role of Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote.

That's not all: Stephen Sondheim, who died in November 2021, will also reportedly make an appearance, in a Zoom call with Craig's character Benoit Blanc. The movie was shot in the spring and summer of 2021.

Lansbury and Sondheim were, of course, frequent collaborators, with Lansbury originating the role of Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, while also appearing in Anyone Can Whistle, Gypsy, and A Little Night Music.