Korean Production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's Phantom Coming to Cinemas This Summer

A filmed, Korean-language production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's musical Phantom will be released in US cinemas throughout the month of May.

Filmed at the Charlotte Theatre in South Korea, and filmed by Wys En Scène, the production features K-Pop star Kyuhyun (of Super Junior) as Erik, soprano Sunhae Im as Christine, and ballerina Joowon Kim.

Phantom is described as follows: "Gifted with musical genius and cursed with a monstrous face, Erik lives in hiding deep in the catacombs beneath the Paris Opera House. When he hears Christine Daaé's angelic voice, he is determined to make her the new diva. Carlotta, the opera house's resident diva, is overcome with jealousy and devises a plan to ruin Christine's debut performance. Erik is enraged and takes his revenge upon her, setting in motion a series of events that leads to the revelation of his past and his tragic demise."

Featuring a score by Yeston and a book by Kopit, Phantom is based on the Gaston Leroux novel and has been seen around the world, although not on Broadway, owing to a different Phantom of the Opera musical that has been running at the Majestic Theatre since 1988.

Phantom will play the Presidio Theatre in San Francisco on May 5 and 8; the Northwest Film Forum in Seattle on May 8; the Wilmette Theatre in Chicago on May 22; and the Lark Theatre in California on June 30 and July 2.

For more information, click here.