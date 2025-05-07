Josh Sharp's ta-da! Sets Summer Run Off-Broadway

Ta-da!, written by and starring actor, writer, and comedian Josh Sharp (Dicks: The Musical) and directed by 2025 Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!), will open off-Broadway this summer.

The solo comedy show is a manic 2,000 slide PowerPoint in which Sharp memorizes a slide every 2.1 seconds.

It will run July 7-August 23 at the Greenwich House Theater, with an opening night set for July 21.

The production will feature scenic design by Meredith Ries, lighting design by Obie Award winner Cha See, co-video design by Stivo Arnoczy, and magic by Skylar Fox.