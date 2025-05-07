Mozart's Don Giovanni Is Reborn as a Rock Opera

The reimagined opera is translated, orchestrated, and directed by Adam B. Levowitz.

Mozart’s Don Giovanni: A Rock Opera, a reimagining of the famous opera, translated, orchestrated, and directed by Adam B. Levowitz, will run at the Cutting Room June 16-August 26, with an opening night set for June 30.

Originally composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with a libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, Don Giovanni is an adventure of an irresistible bad boy who lives fast, loves hard, and laughs in the face of danger, until his past comes knocking. This new production is sung in English and backed by a rock orchestra.

The cast includes Ryan Silverman (Side Show) as Don Giovanni, Richard Coleman (My Fair Lady national tour) as Leporello, Rachel Zatcoff (The Phantom of the Opera) as Donna Elvira, Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies national tour) as Donna Anna, Felipe Bombonato (Les Misérables) as Don Ottavio, and Edwin Jhamaal Davis as The Commander, with Sophie Belkin, Kevin Hegmann, and Sean Mannix.

The costume design is by Debbi Hobson.