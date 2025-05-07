Titanique co-creators Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, who originated the roles of Céline Dion and Jack Dawson, will return to the cast for the final month of the show’s off-Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

Mindelle and Rousouli, winners of Lortel and Olivier Awards for the musical comedy, will reprise their roles beginning Tuesday, June 3, and remain through the final performance on Sunday, June 29, reflecting an additional two weeks from the initial closing announcement.

Titanique is a send-up of the Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, set to the music of Céline Dion.

Co-written by Mindelle, Rousouli, and the show’s director Tye Blue, Titanique premiered off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum Theater. The musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre in November 2022, and won Lucille Lortel and Off-Broadway Alliance awards for Best New Musical.

Titanique currently stars Amber Ardolino (A Beautiful Noise) as Céline Dion, opposite Cassadee Pope (winner of NBC’s The Voice) as Rose Dewitt Bukater, Max Jenkins (Dead To Me) as Jack Dawson, Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black) as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies) as Victor Garber/Luigi, Lisa Howard (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Unsinkable Molly Brown, Callum Francis (Kinky Boots) as Cal, and Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) as the Iceberg, alongside Jamir Brown, Rae Davenport, Tess Marshall, Barnaby Reiter, and Cassidy Stoner.

Ardolino and Jenkins will play their final performances on June 1. Keenan-Bolger will play his final performance on May 11, and DeLaria and Howard will play their final performances on May 25. Brad Greer, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Drew Droege will return to the roles of Victor, Molly, and Ruth, respectively.

The creative team also includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Nicholas James Connell, scenic designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Lawrence Schober, wig designer Tommy Kurzman, and original prop designer Eric Reynolds.