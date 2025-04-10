Titanique to Close on June 15

Producer Eva Price (Oklahoma!) has announced that after eight extensions, the Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique will close off-Broadway on Sunday, June 15. Co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue, the send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion will complete its run of 1,221 performances on its third anniversary at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

Titanique currently stars Amber Ardolino (A Beautiful Noise) as Céline Dion, opposite Cassadee Pope (winner of NBC’s The Voice) as Rose Dewitt Bukater, Max Jenkins (Dead To Me) as Jack Dawson, Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black) as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies) as Victor Garber/Luigi, Lisa Howard (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Unsinkable Molly Brown, Callum Francis (Kinky Boots) as Cal, and Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) as the Iceberg, alongside Jamir Brown, Rae Davenport, Tess Marshall, Barnaby Reiter, and Cassidy Stoner.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott, with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Nicholas James Connell, scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Lawrence Schober, wig design by Tommy Kurzman, and original prop design by Eric Reynolds.