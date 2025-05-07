TheaterMania Logo white orange
Heathers Revival Casts Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes

Welcome to Westerberg.

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Off-Broadway |

May 7, 2025

Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes
(© Stephani Diani/Lindsay Adler)

Heathers the Musical has revealed initial casting for its off-Broadway run set to begin this summer.

Set to star in the show will be Lorna Courtney (& Juliet) as Veronica and Casey Likes (Back to the Future) as J.D. Additional cast members will be announced in the coming weeks.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, and is based on the 1989 cult film of the same name, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. After runs in Los Angeles and New York more than a decade ago, director Andy Fickman’s revamped version of the show ran in the UK at the Other Palace and in the West End in 2018 and 2021. The show then ran from 2021 to 2023 back at the Other Palace, with three tours also taking place and a West End run in 2024.

It will start performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, Stage I, for a limited engagement through September 28.

