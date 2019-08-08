The King's Speech Cast and Creatives Announced

Chicago Shakespeare Theater has announced the cast and creative team for the North American premiere production of The King's Speech, which will run September 12-October 20. The play is written by David Seidler and will be directed by Michael Wilson.

The cast of The King's Speech will be led by Harry Hadden-Paton as King George VI and James Frain as Lionel Loguge, along with Rebecca Night as Elizabeth, Elizabeth Ledo as Myrtle Logue, Alan Mandell as Archbishop of Canterbury Cosmo Lang, Kevin Gudahl as Winston Churchill, Jeff Parker as King Edward VIII, John Judd as King George V, and David Lively as Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin. The production will also feature scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by John Gromada, and projections design by Hana Kim.

The play is described as follows: "Before Queen Elizabeth II, her father, King George VI, reigned—the younger son known by his family as 'Bertie' with a chronic stammer, never expected to rule. But when his brother David abdicated the throne to wed American divorcée Wallis Simpson, the man who would become king had to rally a nation preparing for war. Enter an unconventional speech therapist named Lionel Logue, who would help the monarch find his voice."