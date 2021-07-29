Vaccines Will Be Mandated for Broadway Casts as Part of New Equity Agreement

Actors' Equity Association and the Broadway League will make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for its workforce, the organizations have announced.

The vaccine mandate (with the exception of those who cannot do so for reasons such as age or health risk) is part of a newly reached agreement on safety protocols for reopenings on Broadway and across the country. This agreement comes as Pass Over, the first Broadway play set to begin performances, moves into the August Wilson Theatre for tech rehearsals ahead of previewing on August 4.

Additional provisions of the agreement include improved HVAC standards in Broadway houses, weekly testing for employees, the potential to modify the protocols where necessary for individual shows or locations, and a requirement for each production to hire a Covid-19 safety manager.

Whether all productions will mandate vaccinations for audience members has not been announced, though many currently are. Proof of vaccination is required for Springsteen on Broadway, Pass Over, and Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming Trouble in Mind and Caroline, or Change.