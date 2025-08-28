Cast Announced for World Premiere of The Weekend at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) announced the cast and creative team for the company’s world premiere production of The Weekend: A Stockbridge Story by Ben Diskant (The Endless Quiet) and directed by BSC artistic director Alan Paul. It will run September 16-October 12, with an opening night on September 21, on the St. Germain Stage.

The production will star Bill Army (The Band’s Visit), Sasha Diamond (Teenage Dick), Molly Jobe (Waitress), and Ben Rosenfield (Through a Glass Darkly).

The Weekend is about a quick, romantic getaway, just Beth and Tom… and his hopeless brother, Allan. Their family cabin in Stockbridge is full of memories for all of them, some wonderful and some world-ending. As Beth attempts to reconnect with her husband, Allan unexpectedly reconnects with his past, and Tom can’t help but intervene.

The creative team features scenic designer Wilson Chin, costume designer Ricky Reynoso, lighting designer Amina Alexander, and sound designer and composer Fabian Obispo.