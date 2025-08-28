Listen: Aaron Tveit and Chess Company Sing "One Night in Bangkok"

An excerpt of “One Night in Bangkok” performed by Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit and the company of Chess has been released. Listen below:

Tveit (Moulin Rouge!) will play Freddie Trumper, Lea Michele (Funny Girl) is Florence Vassey, and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd) is Anatoly Sergievsky in the upcoming revival at the Imperial Theatre, which begins performances October 15.

The story of a Cold War-era chess tournament between an American and a Soviet, Chess has a score by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Tim Rice, and a new book by Danny Strong. This production will be directed by Michael Mayer, with choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Chess was originally released as a concept album in 1984, before having a three-year run in London’s West End, with a book by Rice. A significantly different Broadway production, featuring a book by Richard Nelson, ran for two months in 1988. Strong’s book adaptation, directed by Mayer, premiered at the Kennedy Center in 2018. The musical is best known for the hit pop song, “One Night in Bangkok.”