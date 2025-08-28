Santino Fontana and More Join Beth Leavel and Jessie Mueller in The Rink Benefit Concert

Classic Stage Company (CSC) announced additional casting for the two-night-only benefit concert performances of The Rink, September 15-16 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

In addition to the previously announced Tony Award winners Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom) as Anna and Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress) as Angel, The Rink will feature Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening) as Tony, Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Frozen) as Guy/Dino, Michael McCormick (Wicked) as Ben, Mason Reeves (Real Women Have Curves) as Lucky, Joe Aaron Reid (If/Then) as Buddy, Alex Gemignani (Carousel) as Lino/Lenny/Fausto, and Sofie Nesanelis as Little Girl.

The concerts will be directed by Dave Solomon (Tootsie first national tour), with music direction by Greg Jarrett (Kiss of the Spider Woman The Movie), choreography by Shannon Lewis (Just in Time), and music supervision by Sam Davis (Kiss of the Spider Woman The Movie).

Featuring a book by Terrence McNally (Ragtime), music by John Kander (Cabaret), and lyrics by Fred Ebb (Cabaret), The Rink was originally produced on Broadway in 1984, starring Chita Rivera and Liza Minnelli. Amongst the dilapidated remains of the roller skating rink she owns, Italian-American widow Anna (Leavel) considers her future, but the return of her aimless and free-spirited daughter Angel (Mueller) spurs an emotional collision and a trip down memory lane.