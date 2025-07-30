Beth Leavel and Jessie Mueller to Star in Concert Staging of The Rink

The Rink is written by Terrence McNally, John Kander, and Fred Ebb.

Tony winners Beth Leavel and Jessie Mueller will star in a one-night concert reading of the musical The Rink as a benefit for Classic Stage Company on Monday, September 15.

Directed by Dave Solomon, the evening will feature Level as Anna and Mueller as Angel, roles originated on Broadway by Chita Rivera and Liza Minnelli.

With songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb, including “Colored Lights,” and a book by Terrence McNally, The Rink is a mother-daughter story following Italian-American widow Anna, who is attempting to sell her failing roller skating rink, and her aimless daughter Angel, whose return spurs a trip down memory lane.

The Rink will have choreography by Shannon Lewis, music direction by Greg Jarrett, and music supervision by Sam Davis.