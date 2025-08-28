Mary Louise Parker, Tamika Lawrence, Ethan Slater, and More to Take Part in Broadway in Battery Park City Concert

Broadway in Battery Park City, a free one-night-only concert featuring showtunes celebrating New York City, will take place on Saturday, September 6, at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, as part of the reopening of Wagner Park.

Directed by Kevin Cahoon (Shucked), with music direction by Alex “Goldie” Golden (The Notebook), the concert will be hosted by Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) and Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live). Lighting design is by Kevin Adams, with space design by Jason Sherwood.

Broadway in Battery Park City will feature performances from Ana Gasteyer (Saturday Night Live), Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building, The Big Knife), Mary Louise Parker (Weeds, How I Learned to Drive), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants), Adam Kantor (The Band’s Visit), Tamika Lawrence (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Tony Yazbeck (On the Town), Katie Finneran (Promises, Promises), Hunter Parrish (Godspell), Darlesia Cearcy (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical), John Clay III (Ragtime), Nathan Salstone (Sweeney Todd), John Yi (The Imaginary Invalid), Aubrey Matalon (Six), Terrence Williams Jr. (Titanique), and more.