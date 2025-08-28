Listen: Alice Cooper, Billy Idol, and More in Martin Charnin and Keith Levenson's Winchell: The Musical

This studio recording will be released by Yellow Sound Label.

Yellow Sound Label will release Winchell: The Musical (NYC Studio Recording) on streaming and digital formats tomorrow, August 29.

The musical is about American newspaper gossip columnist and radio news commentator Walter Winchell, featuring a book by Keith Levenson with Martin Charnin, music by Levenson, and lyrics by Charnin and Levenson.

Winchell: The Musical was scheduled to open on Broadway in 1991, but a scandal involving the producers forced the show to cancel those plans. The score was never recorded, but this new album offers the chance to hear the music for the first time. Album proceeds will benefit the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Heath in Las Vegas, NV, which helps treat trauma and movement disorders.

This recording is led by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown as Walter Winchell, alongside a who’s who of Broadway talent and music icons, including The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Billy Idol, Darlene Love, Sally Struthers, Kate Baldwin, Chip Zien, F. Murray Abraham, Julia Murney, Michael Cerveris, Kristin Duerr, Adrian Zmed, Jon Cryer, Claudia Schneider, Steven Mercurio, Jackie Turner, and Angelina Carballo.

The show’s ensemble includes Claudia Schneider, Jesse Janet Richards, Claire Howland Kenny, Giulianna Augello, Neal Mayer, Larry Kleiber, Peter Cormican, Angela Rose DeAngelis, Peter Green, David Josefsberg, Mallory King, Mark Megill, Dominque Plaisant, Tom Rocco, David Quinn, Lisa Spielman, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Joy Donze.

Listen to the track “Winchellese,” with vocals by Claudia Schneider, Alice Cooper, Billy Idol, F. Murray Abraham, and more below.