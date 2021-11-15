Watch: SNL Delivers a Broadway Deep Cut With This Cy Coleman Parody

While much has been said about Taylor Swift's epic 10-minute performance of "All Too Well," Broadway fans were tickled to see another musical act on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live: The sketch features a family taking their daughter to her first Broadway show — a kind of benefit revue featuring Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong clutching martinis and throwing shade.

Yang and Strong are joined by host Jonathan Majors to sing a very adult song, a parody of "Ev'rybody Today is Turning On" from the 1977 Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart musical I Love My Wife. Specifically, it seems to be inspired by this fabulous rendition by Rock Hudson and Bea Arthur, which is a must-see for all true musical theater fans:

Strong, who starred opposite Keegan-Michael Key in the golden age musical send-up Schmigadoon!, was recently cast in the off-Broadway revival of Jane Wagner The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe.