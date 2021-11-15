Watch: SNL Delivers a Broadway Deep Cut With This Cy Coleman Parody
Bowen Yang, Cecily Strong, and host Jonathan Majors show how lifelong theater fans are born.
While much has been said about Taylor Swift's epic 10-minute performance of "All Too Well," Broadway fans were tickled to see another musical act on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live: The sketch features a family taking their daughter to her first Broadway show — a kind of benefit revue featuring Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong clutching martinis and throwing shade.
Yang and Strong are joined by host Jonathan Majors to sing a very adult song, a parody of "Ev'rybody Today is Turning On" from the 1977 Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart musical I Love My Wife. Specifically, it seems to be inspired by this fabulous rendition by Rock Hudson and Bea Arthur, which is a must-see for all true musical theater fans:
Strong, who starred opposite Keegan-Michael Key in the golden age musical send-up Schmigadoon!, was recently cast in the off-Broadway revival of Jane Wagner The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe.