Idina Menzel-Led Redwood Sets Imminent Broadway Closing

After coming into awards’ season largely emptyhanded, the new musical Redwood, which started performances on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre on January 24, will close on May 18. It will have played played 127 performances, including 17 preview performances.

The company is led by Idina Menzel, alongside De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcoxon. Standbys are Jessica Phillips, Daniel Brackett, Bradley Dean, and Veronica Otim.

Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel. In the show, Jesse (Menzel) has a successful career and devoted family, but a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows, and into the redwoods of Northern California.

The creative team includes scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, video designer Hana S. Kim, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Scott Zielinski, sound designer Jonathan Deans, vertical movement/vertical choreographer Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP, music Supervisor Tom Kitt, associate music supervisor Haley Bennett, and orchestrator and arranger Kate Diaz.

Redwood received mixed-negative reviews and grosses were soft throughout its run. It did not receive any Tony Award nominations yesterday morning, though it did receive an Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations for video designer Hana S. Kim.