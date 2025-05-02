TheaterMania Logo white orange
A Different Man's Adam Pearson to Star in The Elephant Man Film Adaptation

The film is an adaptation of Bernard Pomerance’s Tony-winning play, written by Bernard’s son, Moby Pomerance.

Linda Buchwald

| Los Angeles |

May 2, 2025

Adam Pearson (© Harald Krichel/Wikimedia Commons)
(© Harald Krichel/Wikimedia Commons)

Adam Pearson, known for his role in A24’s A Different Man, has been cast as the lead in The Elephant Man, a new film adaptation of Bernard Pomerance’s Tony-winning play, featuring a screenplay by Bernard’s son, Moby Pomerance. The film is scheduled to start shooting in the spring of next year.

Pearson will play Joseph Merrick, and will be the first disabled actor to play the role on screen. Actors who have played the role onstage include Bradley Cooper, David Bowie, Billy Crudup, Philip Anglim, who originated the role on Broadway, and David Schofield, who originated the role in London.

The play first opened in London in 1977. It ran off-Broadway and then on Broadway in 1979 and was revived on Broadway in 2002 and 2014. The 1980 David Lynch film The Elephant Man is also about Merrick’s life, but is not based on the play.

