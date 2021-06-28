Watch the Trailer for Schmigadoon!, the New Comedy About A Couple Trapped in a Musical

Apple TV has just released the trailer for its new musical comedy series Schmigadoon! From Executive Producer Lorne Michaels (SNL, Mean Girls), Schmigadoon! will drop two episodes on July 16, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

A parody of Golden Age musicals, Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Emmy Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key as Melissa and Josh, a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship. They stumble upon a magical town that seems to have been pulled right from a 1940s musical, and they quickly discover that they can't leave until they find "true love."

The cast also includes Alan Cumming as Mayor Menlove, Kristin Chenoweth as Mildred Layton, Aaron Tveit as Danny Bailey, Dove Cameron as Betsy, Ariana DeBose as Emma Tate, Fred Armisen as Reverend Layton, Jaime Camil as Doc Lopez, Jane Krakowski as the Countess, and Ann Harada as Florence Menlove. Martin Short guest-stars.

Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul, who also wrote all of the original songs, and Ken Daurio. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

