Broadway Lights Will Dim for Carmen de Lavallade, Harry Haun, Bret Shuford, and More

The memorial event will take place on March 10.

David Colfer

David Gordon

| Broadway |

March 4, 2026

Carmen de Lavallade
(© David Gordon)

The lights of Broadway’s marquees will dim on Tuesday, March 10 at 6:45pm in memory of theater professionals D.L. Coburn, John Cunningham, Carmen de Lavallade, Frank Dunlop, Robert Duvall, Bret Hanna-Shuford, Harry Haun, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

This is part of the new Broadway in Memoriam tradition, a quarterly dedication that honors recently deceased figures who left their marks in the world of theater.

Taking place four times a year on the second Tuesday in September, December, March and June, this solemn and celebratory event will recognize multiple honorees, ensuring that the contributions of Broadway’s most influential artists, creators and industry professionals are remembered and revered.

The marquees of all 41 Broadway theatres will be dimmed simultaneously, offering a moment of reflection and gratitude for the legacies of those who have shaped the theatrical world.

