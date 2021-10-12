Cecily Strong to Perform The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe

Playwright Jane Wagner will revisit her one-woman show, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, for a revival production at The Shed, running December 21-February 5, 2022.

Directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet), the solo show will star Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live, Schmigadoon!) in her theatrical debut. The creative team includes set design by Christine Jones and Mary Hamrick, costume design by Anita Yavich, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Elisheba Ittoop, and choreography by James Alsop.

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe debuted on Broadway in 1985, starring Lily Tomlin as Wagner's many comedic characters who explore feminist themes in contemporary America. The production earned the 1986 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, with Tomlin earning the award for Best Actress in a Play. The play was made into a film in 1991, also starring Tomlin, who is attached to the upcoming revival production as an executive producer.

The revival is announced in conjunction with The Shed's other winter/spring 2022 season productions. The lineup includes two commissions that were postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic: Claudia Rankine's new play, Help (March 15-April 10, 2022), directed by Taibi Magar, and the monumental exhibition Particular Matter(s) (February 9-April 17, 2022) by Tomás Saraceno. In February, Anonymous Club, the creative studio led by designer Shayne Oliver, will bring three distinct cultural events to The Shed's Griffin Theater during New York Fashion Week. Also coming to The Shed in April 2022 will be a new work by Wu Tsang to be announced.