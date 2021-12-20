Skeleton Crew Delays First Broadway Preview Due to Covid-19

Skeleton Crew, which was set to begin previews on December 21 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, has delayed the beginning of its Broadway run until December 27, due to positive Covid-19 tests among the company. To accommodate the change in schedule, the production's opening night has been moved from January 12 to January 19, 2022.

Skeleton Crew is written by Tony nominee Dominique Morisseau and helmed by Tony-nominated director Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The story is described as follows: "In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight-knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue-collar and white-collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival, and their ultimate hopes for humanity."

The Broadway cast features Phylicia Rashad, Chanté Adams, Brandon J. Dirden, Adesola Osakalumi, and Joshua Boone.