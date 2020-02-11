Sabrina Carpenter Will Make Her Broadway Debut in Mean Girls

The producers of Broadway's Mean Girls announced today that Sabrina Carpenter will make her Broadway debut as Cady Heron, performing the role in a limited 14-week engagement at the August Wilson Theatre March 10-June 7.

Carpenter is best known for her starring role on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World, with other screen credits including The Hate U Give, Netflix's Tall Girl, and The Short History of the Long Road. She leads the cast and executive-produces Netflix's upcoming Work It, and recently wrapped filming as the lead in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds. She has released four albums: Eyes Wide Open (2015), Evolution (2016), Singular: Act I (2018), and Singular: Act II (2019).

On March 10, Mean Girls will also be welcoming new cast members Laura Leigh Turner as Karen Smith, Olivia Kaufmann as Janis Sarkisian, and Chad Burris as Damian Hubbard. They join current cast members Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. George; Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels; Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor; and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

The cast also includes Aaron Alcaraz, Darius Barnes, Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Maria Briggs, Collins Conley, Cailen Fu, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Sasha Hollinger, Brittany Nicholas, Pascal Pastrana, Becca Petersen, Drew Redington, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa, Teddy Toye, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.

Original cast members departing the production are Erika Henningsen on Saturday, February 22, along with Kate Rockwell, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and Grey Henson on Sunday, March 8.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.