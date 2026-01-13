Darren Criss and Helen J Shen Set Final Performances in Maybe Happy Ending

These two original cast members will depart the production.

Darren Criss and Helen J Shen have set their final performances in Maybe Happy Ending at the Belasco Theatre.

Shen will leave the show on Sunday, February 15. The role of Claire will be played by standby Hannah Kevitt from February 17-April 2, with standby Claire Kwon playing the role April 3-May 17. Criss’s final, final performance (having once already left the show last fall) will be May 17.

Dez Duron, Marcus Choi, and HwaBoon continue in their roles.

Maybe Happy Ending is written by Will Aronson and Hue Park and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden. The production features set and additional video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Peter Hylenski, and video design by George Reeve. Deborah Abramson is the music supervisor and John Yun is the music director.

TheaterMania’s critic praised the show, writing it, “exudes an undeniable charm and warmth.”