TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson to Make Broadway Debuts in The Fear of 13

David Cromer directs a new play by The Queen of Versailles book writer Lindsey Ferrentino.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Broadway |

January 13, 2026

FO13 PressAssets 1x1
Adrien Brody in a promotional image for The Fear of 13
(handout image)

Two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) and Golden Globe nominee Tessa Thompson (Hedda) will make their Broadway debuts this spring in Lindsey Ferrentino‘s The Fear of 13, beginning performances March 19 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Opening night is set for April 15.

The Fear of 13 is inspired by the true story of Nick Yarris, who spent 21 years on death row in Pennsylvania after being wrongfully convicted of rape and murder. Yarris became one of Pennsylvania’s first death row inmate to seek post-conviction DNA testing to prove his innocence and was eventually exonerated and released. Brody plays Nick, with Thompson as Jackie, a prison volunteer who becomes his confidant.

David Cromer will direct the play, which itself is based on David Singleton’s 2015 documentary The Fear of 13. Ferrentino’s stage adaptation, which also starred Brody but was helmed by Justin Martin, premiered at the Donmar Warehouse in 2024. This Olivier-nominated drama is her second Broadway production of the season, the first being the short-lived musical The Queen of Versailles. 

Brody earned an Olivier nomination for his performance, ultimately losing to John Lithgow for Giant, a matchup that seems almost certain to be revived at this year’s Tonys.

Our critic at our UK sibling publication, WhatsOnStage, called The Fear of 13, “one of the best new plays of the year.”

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Louis McCartney as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow (© Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Watch the Trailer for the Stranger Things Series Finale

The final season of Stranger Things is giving a box office boost to Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway.