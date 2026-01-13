Michael Potts and More Announced for Compagnia de' Colombari's King Lear

Ten actors till play the title role and shift into other characters at La MaMa.

Compagnia de’ Colombari’s King Lear will run at La MaMa ETC at the Ellen Stewart Theatre January 23-February 8. Karin Coonrod adapted the play by William Shakespeare and directs the production in which 10 actors play King Lear and shift into other characters.

Those 10 actors include Michael Potts as King Lear/Gloucester, Tom Nelis as King Lear/France, Tony Torn as King Lear/Oswald, Abigail Killeen as King Lear/Goneril, Jo Mei as King Lear/Regan, Celeste Sena as King Lear/Cordelia, Paul Pryce as King Lear/Kent, Elijah Martinez as King Lear/Edmund, Abigail C. Onwunali as King Lear/Edgar, and Lukas Papenfusscline as King Lear/Fool. Whitney Andrews and Nomè SiDone are understudies, and Paul Wellington, Sasha Aronson, and Peter Gomez are the Black Angels.

The creative team includes Grammy Award-winning composer Frank London, Obie Award-winning costume designer Oana Botez, lighting designer Krista Smith, and sound designer Tye Hunt Fitzgerald.