Mean Girls Announces Broadway's Next Karen Smith

Laura Leigh Turner will make her Broadway debut as the next Karen in Mean Girls at the August Wilson Theatre. She will begin performances March 10, alongside new incoming cast members Olivia Kauffman (Janis) and Chad Burris (Damian). Kate Rockwell, who originated the role, departs on March 10.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The Broadway cast is currently led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron; Reneé Rapp as Regina George; Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners; Rockwell as Karen Smith; Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian; Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard; Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. George; Selig as Aaron Samuels; Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor; and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. Henningsen will play her final performance on February 22 before joining the cast of Flying Over Sunset at Lincoln Center Theater.