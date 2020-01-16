Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, and More to Join Cast of Flying Over Sunset

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the rest of the cast of the new musical Flying Over Sunset. Featuring a book and direction by James Lapine (Falsettos), music by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics by Michael Korie (Grey Gardens), and choreography by Michelle Dorrance (theatrical debut), the musical will begin performances March 12, 2020, ahead of an April 16 opening.

Joining the previously announced Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Tony Yazbeck are Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels), Emily Pynenburg (Cats), Michele Ragusa (Young Frankenstein), Robert Sella (Sylvia), Laura Shoop (She Loves Me), and Atticus Ware.

Set in the 1950s, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people — writer Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Yazbeck) — each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

Hadden-Paton earned a Tony nomination for his performance as Henry Higgins in Lincoln Center Theater's 2018 revival of My Fair Lady, while Cusack (2016 Tony nominee for Bright Star) returns to LCT after starring as Nellie Forbush in the first national tour of the company's revival of South Pacific. Yazbeck most recently appeared on Broadway in the Hal Prince revue Prince of Broadway, and earned a Tony nomination in 2015 for his performance in the Broadway revival of On the Town.

Flying Over Sunset will have sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Jeff Sugg, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. The show is produced in association with Jack Shear.