Gotta Dance!, Celebrating Classic Musicals, to Return Off-Broadway

Gotta Dance!, a new revue capturing the original choreography of classic musicals, will return off-Broadway beginning March 20. This run will take place at Stage 42.

Gotta Dance! was conceived by the founder and producing artistic director of American Dance Machine, Nikki Feirt Atkins, who co-directs the production with four-time Tony Award-nominated director/choreographer Randy Skinner. It debuted in late 2025 at the York Theatre Company, where our critic called it a “a Shangri-La for musical-theater purists, and for Broadway dancers looking to tick items off their bucket lists.”

Company members are Keely Beirne, Brandon Burks, Anthony Cannarella, Barton Cowperthwaite, Deanna Doyle, Sara Esty, Jessica Lee Goldyn, RJ Higton, Kate Louissaint, Libby Lloyd, Drew Minard, Cole Newburg, Melody Rose, Samantha Siegel, Ahmad Simmons, Landon Winslow, and Blake Zelesnikar.

The production features lighting design by Ken Billington and Anthony Pearson, costume design by Marlene Olson Hamm, sound design by Peter Brucker, scenic design by Noah Glaister, projection design by Brian C. Staton, and music arrangements by Eugene Gwozdz.